Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 35,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Playtika by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

