Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Playtika Price Performance
Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.90.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTK
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.