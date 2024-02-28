Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLRX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

PLRX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 244,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.19. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 152,190 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 143,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

