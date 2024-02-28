Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

PSTV opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

