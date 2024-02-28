PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 301.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $114.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00119777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

