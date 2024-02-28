Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Premier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years. Premier has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

