Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,943 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $94.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

