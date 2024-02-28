Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $239.57 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $241.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

