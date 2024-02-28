Private Advisory Group LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

