Private Advisory Group LLC Has $776,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company's stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company's stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

