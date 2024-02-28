Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $119.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

