Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 58 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,954.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,687.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,610.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,956.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.18 by $2.71. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,895.35.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

