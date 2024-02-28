Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

