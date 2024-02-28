Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

PRVA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 773,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,000. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $237,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,104,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,831,000 after buying an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

