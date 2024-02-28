PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 673,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

