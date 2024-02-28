PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 673,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32.
In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
