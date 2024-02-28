PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 481,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

