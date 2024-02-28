Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 235,164 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

