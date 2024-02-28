Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.