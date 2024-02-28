Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

