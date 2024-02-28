Profund Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 125.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tidewater by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

