Profund Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $77,388,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $328.68 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.01 and its 200 day moving average is $302.99.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

