Profund Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Shares of FI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

