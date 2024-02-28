Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

