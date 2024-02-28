Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,086,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

TEL stock opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

