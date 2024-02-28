Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

