Profund Advisors LLC Sells 19,262 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,498 shares of company stock worth $4,352,226 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

