Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $3,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 182.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 239,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $2,585,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDW opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

