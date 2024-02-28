Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $7.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. 1,475,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,904. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

