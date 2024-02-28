PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PROS by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 431,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 263,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 24,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,803. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. PROS’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

