Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

PTGX stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

