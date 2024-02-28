Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 87,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,985. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

