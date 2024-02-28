Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 108032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,613,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after buying an additional 1,505,313 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,501,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

