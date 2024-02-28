PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics
In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
