Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enovis Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Enovis in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enovis by 144.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

