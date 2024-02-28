Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

YUMC stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

