Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Griffin Securities

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.