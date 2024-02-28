Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.