Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.