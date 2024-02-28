Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Increased by Analyst

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ EWTX opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,203. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.