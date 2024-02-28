Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

