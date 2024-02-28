Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

