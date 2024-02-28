Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NVCR stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NovoCure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 78,357 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NovoCure by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

