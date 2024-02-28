Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

