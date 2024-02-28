Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

RUN stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

