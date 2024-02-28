Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted by Roth Capital

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

