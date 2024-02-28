Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mister Car Wash, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mister Car Wash in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Mister Car Wash’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,406.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,588,000 after buying an additional 1,409,892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after buying an additional 1,706,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.