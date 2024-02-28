Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of DIN opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $77.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

