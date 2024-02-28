QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Andrew Horton Sells 47,000 Shares

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Horton sold 47,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.09 ($11.17), for a total transaction of A$803,230.00 ($524,986.93).

Andrew Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Andrew Horton sold 62,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.99 ($11.10), for a total transaction of A$1,053,380.00 ($688,483.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

