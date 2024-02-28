Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 294,425 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $74,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

