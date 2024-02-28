Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1,032.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Vertiv worth $84,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 475,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

