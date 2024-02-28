Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,853 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Incyte worth $62,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

